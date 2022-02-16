Assin Fosu residents praise government for Chocolate Day celebration

Patrons at the Finest pub's Chocolate Day celebration

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

Substituting Valentine’s Day for Chocolate Day celebration has helped to reduce teenage pregnancy; inhabitants of Assin Fosu in the Central region have indicated, further eulogising former President John Agyekum Kufour and late statesman, Jake Obetsebi-Lamptey.

In addition, the residents expressed excitement for the fact that the initiative has been maintained by the Akufo-Addo administration.



According to the residents, the initiative which was first introduced in 2005 during former President Kufuor’s regime has helped to also become an avenue for promoting made-in Ghana cocoa products and also a source of generating revenue at the local market.



They added that the idea of National Chocolate Day observation has shaped the youth from engaging in sexual activities during Valentine's Day to purchasing a piece of chocolate as a way of showing love to their loved ones.



The residents made this known at an event organised by Finest Pub and Restaurant located in the locality.



Speaking in an exclusive interview, one resident said, “At first, Val's day was introduced as a day for sex, but the chocolate day introduction has shaped and educated us to the better side of it. We were educated at Finest Pub and Restaurant to purchase chocolate for our loved ones, and that, the day is not meant for sex alone.”



Another person also indicated, “Former President Kufour did well for the introduction of the chocolate day celebration, and Finest pub and restaurant reinstating the purpose of the celebration to us. It has helped to reduce teenage pregnancy in our locality. Condoms also used to get finished those days but with the education, such awkward actions have been reduced.”

In addition, they called on the government to empower local industries to produce more chocolates while making prices moderate for the ordinary Ghanaian.



The Public Affairs Director of Finest Pub, Nana Kwame Agyei, on his part explaining the rationale behind the programme, said it was meant to create awareness on the positive effect on the consumption of cocoa.



“The whole week was meant for the chocolate day celebration and for better advertisement on the production of our cocoa and as well to sanitise the Assin Fosu locality members.



"The education and sensitisation programme elaborated and discussed the importance of cocoa product consumption in Ghana. We gave everybody chocolate. The mission of Finest Pub and Restaurant is to teach the youth good moral values, and give them the best of enjoyment, among others,” Nana Kwame Agyei said.



The programme which was dubbed ‘Finest Chocolate Day’ served as an avenue for the people of Assin Fosu to promulgate the effects of the Chocolate day celebration on the youth of the town.



CHOCOLATE DAY IN GHANA

In 2005, the Ghana Tourism Authority instituted The Chocolate Day which has been known as National Chocolate Day to coincide with Valentine's Day.



The Celebration earmarked for 14th February annually is targeted at boosting the domestic consumption of Ghana-made chocolate and other cocoa-based products and promoting domestic tourism while it gives a healthy orientation to the celebration of Valentine's Day.



The initiative is as well meant to shift the attention of the youth from engaging in sexual activities towards showcasing love to their loved ones through a gift of chocolate.



The initiative was instituted by the Ghana Tourism Authority in collaboration with the Cocoa Processing Company of Ghana.



This was part of the memorial Ghana@50 celebrations by the then Minister of tourism Jake Obetsebi Lamptey.