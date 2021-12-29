Assin North Assembly commends churches for adhering to COVID-19 protocols

File photo of a church service

Source: GNA

The Assin North District Assembly has commended churches in the district for adhering to the COVID-19 safety measures by the Assembly to ensure safe Christmas festivities.

Mr Anthony Buckner, the District Co-ordinating Director, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the compliance level by the churches and business operators had been very impressive.



He attributed the achievement also to the close monitoring of events by the Assembly as well as the security agencies, which had intensified patrols at hot-spots and recreational centres.

Mr Buckner said families and clans were permitted to hold their annual family meetings and the performance of rites within the confines of their homes while observing laid down protocols.



Meanwhile, the GNA observed that most indigenes were in their nose masks going about their normal duties.