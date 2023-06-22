Assin North By-election: B.O.T donates GH¢20,000 to NDC for campaign

Some of the party activists during the donation

Chartered Economist and member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Oduro Takyi (BOT) has urged the party leadership in the Central Region to fortify its campaign in order to win the Assin North seat after the by-elections.

The by-elections which is slated for next week Tuesday have forced the government to send its stalwarts to the constituency to solicit votes.



It is for this reason that B.O.T and a group of NDC activists known as ‘B.O.T Joins NDC’ donated an amount of GH¢ 20,000 to support the party’s activities in the constituency.



The businessman contributed GH¢ 10,000 while some group members also supported the donation with an extra GH¢ 10,000.



Donating the funds to the Central Regional Chairman of the Party, Professor Richard Asiedu in the constituency, on Monday, June 19, 2023, B.O.T said he was convinced the NDC would retain the seat with James Gyakye Quayson as the candidate.



He emphasized that it was crucial that the party turns the by-election into a referendum on the NPP government since the Akufo-Addo government had destroyed the country’s economy.

He said despite promising better management of the fiscal space of the country, the economic downturn under Akufo-Addo and his family members has resulted in excruciating hardship stemming from inflation, youth unemployment, and job losses.



B.O.T. said he believes the NDC can be victorious if they sustain their campaign strategy.



“Akufo-Addo has destroyed the country and we have to show him through this election that we are not dumb to be toyed with… I’m encouraging others to support the party’s activities and ensure that we win the Assin North seat and the ultimate–election 2024 and make John Dramani Mahama the president to fix the country,” he told XYZ News.



The donation was witnessed by the National Organiser of the party, Hon. Joseph Yamin, and received by the Central Regional Treasurer of the NDC.



On his part, the Assin North NDC Secretary, Daniel Mensah Fujebe, commended the group and BOT for the kind gesture and pledged to work hard for victory.

“We are very sure that even with the NPP sharing items, the people have seen through their lies and are ready to vote against the NPP,” he said.



This is not the first time the NDC activist, BOT, has donated to the party. Recently he donated GH¢ 200,000 to support the campaign activities of the flagbearer of the NDC, H.E John Mahama.



He has also adopted 11 constituencies and pledged to support them financially ahead of the 2024 general elections.