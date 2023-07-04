Assin North: Claims that I have gone back for things I shared false – Charles Opoku

Charles Opoku, NPP candidate for Assin North

Charles Opoku, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate in the recently concluded Assin North by-election, has denied rumours that he is retrieving items shared by constituents following an embarrassing defeat.

Charles Opoku admitted that before and during the election, he and his supporters distributed items such as clothes, cement, roofing sheets, farm tools, and money to constituents in order to persuade them to vote in his favour, but the constituents did not.



The defeated candidate stated that after losing the election, he distributed fabrics to widows the following day as part of the Eid-Adlha celebration.



He described the rumours as propaganda spread by his opponents in order to denigrate him.



”I will never return for what I shared before the election. Even a day after my loss, I went ahead and distributed fabrics to widows as part of the Eid-Ad-ha celebration.

"I am pleading with people to stop spreading lies about me. The emphasis should now be on laying the groundwork for prosperity and the development of the constituency.



"I also urge those who are spreading this propaganda to stop. It is unjust and must not be entertained. I’ve also learned that some people are going to churches to retrieve the chairs I donated. I want to emphasise that I have not directed anyone to do anything on my behalf.”



”After my defeat, people come to my house for assistance. People come to my house to queue and ask for help with their medical bills, among other things.



"I do these things from the bottom of my heart, so if an opponent is out to destroy my name, that will not wash. I would also encourage constituents to report anyone who comes in my name to retrieve such items or calls me.”