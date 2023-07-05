Assin North: ‘Fa ne fom song’ worked for the NDC – A/R Vice Chairman

Gyakye Quayson , MP for Assin North

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has revealed it does not mind being positioned at the bottom of the ballot paper for elections in 2024 after the same did magic for it in the Assin North by-election.

Speaking in a radio interaction 1st Vice Chair of the party in the Ashanti Region, Captain (retired) John Kwame Jabari, indicated that hard work in the Assin North by-elections and the “Fa ne fom song” by DJ Azonto played a key role in their victory.



He likened the song to Ghanaians picking the NDC from the ground and placing them at the top to rescue the country as the NPP under Akufo-Addo has performed abysmally over the years.



“Your position and how you are able to drum it into people’s heads is very crucial. I am telling you that psychologically when people enter the voting booth, they see nothing but the song on their minds… the fa ne fom song was brilliant. It helped us, we didn’t want to use asieho but the fa ne fom worked and I am telling you. When you go to the Assin enclave fa ne fom is the thing”

“I knew the song, but it had no meaning for me until the by-elections. That song is always playing in my mind always, which we are hoping that 2024 we can get fa ne fom biom , it’s like a hook from the fom , we gave them a knock out from the fom”



“I don’t mind having fa ne fom for 2024, it will be a perfect victory for us with that song” Jabari added.