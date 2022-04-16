Assin North: Ghanaians will appreciate our superior walkout strategy on e-levy – Okudzeto explains

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Member of Parliament(MP) for North Tongu Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the people of Ghana should now understand the Minority’s Superior strategy of walking out of Parliament when the Majority tabled E-levy e-levy some weeks ago.

According to Okudzeto Ablakwa, the plan by the Majority then was to bring in Hon. Kojo Kum to make their number 137 against the NDC’s 136 because the Member of Parliament for Assin North was not in Parliament to vote.



Read His Statement Below

I sincerely hope that after yesterday’s Assin North Supreme Court decision, many more Ghanaians do now better appreciate the strategic manoeuvre of the NDC Caucus in Parliament to stage our famous walkout and deny the NPP a decision-making quorum to pass the obnoxious E-Levy.



The NPP’s game plan was to have brought in Hon. Kojo Kum who as has been confirmed was waiting in Parliament’s clinic to assist the NPP secure a 137-136 majority decision in favour of the obnoxious E-Levy because even if we had insisted on Hon. Quayson voting, the Supreme Court would have declared Hon. Quayson’s vote illegality consistent with their reasoning which they boldly expressed yesterday. That would then have marked the death of the five-month-long E-Levy resistance.



It should be clear to all by now that we went into this nationalistic fight to win, and not to be pretentious or give up with treacherous ease. Today, the war against the killer E-Levy is alive and formidable, albeit in a different forum — the apex court of Ghana — simply because of our superior strategy and unwavering resolve to stand by the Ghanaian people.



I have no doubt that when all is said and done; patriotism, integrity and solidarity with the people shall triumph over betrayal, chicanery and gross insensitivity.