Assin North: 'Gyakye Quayson has the right to contest, and the state also has the right to hear cases' – Deputy AG

Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah

While the ousted MP, James Gyakye Quayson, has the right to contest the Assin North by-election, the state also has the right to hear cases, according to Deputy Attorney General Alfred Tuah-Yeboah.

He informed journalists after Tuesday's hearing that the state is not obstructing Mr Quayson's election bid by insisting on the case being heard daily.



"It is not about him being disallowed from contesting the elections. He has the right to contest, and the state also has the right to hear cases pending in court," he said.



During Tuesday's hearing, Mr Tsatsu Tsikata, the lead counsel for Mr Quayson, described certain remarks made by Attorney General Godfred Dame in opposition to his client's request to freeze his ongoing criminal trial until after the by-election, as insulting. The by-election is scheduled for June 27, 2023.



While arguing against the freezing of the case, Mr. Dame noted that the former MP's lawyers were introducing "extraneous" political matters, stating, "He is saying the accused is involved in a national assignment." Mr. Dame questioned, "Who gave him a national assignment?" He further asserted, "It is a selfish quest to contest in this election knowing very well that there is a criminal case pending against him."

The AG added, "The Supreme Court has declared your election unconstitutional, and you know that he is facing a criminal prosecution and he could be convicted and jailed."



Mr. Dame proposed that "the case be heard on a day-to-day basis" in the interest of justice, a proposal to which the court agreed, scheduling the matter for June 20 to 23, 2023.



Mr. Quayson's lawyers, led by Mr. Tsikata, filed for a review of the decision.



During the hearing, Mr. Tsikata requested the court to adjourn the hearing to June 28, 2023.