Assin North MP Saga: The signs were clearly written on the wall – Frank Annoh-Dompreh

617259068 602637 Frank Annoh Dompreh, MP for Nsawam Adoagyiri

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh says embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson’s issue was avoidable yet he chose to ignore it.

According to him, things were “clearly written on the wall” of the outcome -  but he was deceived by his party to pursue his ambition to become an MP.

“He knew about the consequences,” he said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie.

Adding that, “but it’s unfortunate because this can happen to anyone.”

Background

In July 2021, a High Court in Cape Coast nullified the election of the Assin North MP, after it found that he owed allegiance to Canada at the time of filing his nomination forms to contest the polls.

Michael Ankomah Nimfah, a resident of the constituency, filed the petition in court and later initiated another action at the Supreme Court to enforce the High Court's decision.

He urged the Court to prevent a further breach of the constitution by restraining the MP.

On Wednesday, April 13, the Supreme Court in a 5-2 decision ruled on the issue by barring the Assin North MP from performing any Parliamentary duty.

This is until the determination of the substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.

Source: ghanaguardian.com
