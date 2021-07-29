Assin North MP breaks silence after Cape Coast High Court verdict

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin-North MP

The Member of Parliament for Assin North Constituency, James Gyakye Quayson, has charged his supporters and, by extension, all sympathetic Ghanaians not to be worried by events on Wednesday, July 28 at the Cape Coast High Court.

He insinuates that the judgement by Justice Kwasi Boakye annulling results of December 7, 2020, Parliamentary Elections is a result of “dark machinations of an elite few”.



He assured his supporters that “I am in high spirit and confident that this momentary travesty shall rather make us emerge stronger”.



These were contained in a statement he issued on Thursday, July 29.



“Our massive victory in Assin North on December 7, 2020, was a pure and legitimate one-handed over to us by the discerning people of Assin North and we shall resist every attempt to subvert the true will of the people,” he stated.



“Victory from the masses is far superior to the dark machinations of an elite few.”

He expressed gratitude to the chiefs and people of Assin North as well as the rank and file of his party for their support over the last 24 hours.



“The solidarity from the rank and file of the NDC and the general public as a whole has renewed my confidence in a brighter future for this country regardless of the treacherous momentary setbacks.”



He charged his supporters not to be discouraged and that “the confirmation of our historic victory beckons”.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP, who won the parliamentary elections, had his citizenship challenged by a resident of Assin Bereku, Michael Ankoma-Nimfah.



But the opposition party has since served notice the judgement will be challenged at the Supreme Court.