Assin North MP expected to make first appearance in injunction case

The Supreme Court of Ghana

A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court is expected to hear an interlocutory injunction filed by NPP's Michael Ankomah-Nimfah against James Gyakye Quayson from performing his Parliamentary function.

The apex court will also be interpreting Article 94(2)(c) in the same matter.



In Court on Tuesday, February 1, the Court's registrar informed the Court that their attempt to have the MP served through Parliament has proved unsuccessful.



It was the case of Matthew Antianye, the registrar, that, for the first attempt, "the address of service was through the Clerk of Parliament, but the Clerk said it ought to be served on the Speaker.

For the second attempt, the service was through the secretary of the Speaker, but the secretary said the Speaker was out of Parliament and could not receive the processes.



A seven-member panel of the Supreme Court presided over by Justice Jones Dotse directed the applicant to assist the registrar with the service on James Quayson, the First Defendant in the matter, while it adjourned the matter sine die.



The Electoral Commission and the Attorney General are the second and third Defendants.