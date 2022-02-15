Assin North MP granted GH₵100,000 bail, pleads not guilty

James Gyakye Quayson is the MP for Assin North on the ticket of the NDC

Assin North MP appears in court

Court bailiff unsuccessful in serving Assin North MP with court processes



Tsatsu Tsikata pleads for self-recognisance bail



The Accra High Court has granted the Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, a GH₵100,000 bail in a case of forgery and perjury brought against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislator.



The bail term is also to be accompanied with one surety, reports graphic.com.gh.



Presiding over the case, Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire admitted the bail to the embattled MP after the latter had pleaded not guilty to five counts of forgery of passport or travel certificate, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office, the report added.

Tsatsu Tsikata, the lawyer for the NDC lawmaker, is said to have prayed the court to grant his client a self-recognisance bail but this was refused.



This was because as it would be recalled, the bailiff of the court had earlier difficulties in reaching the MP in order to serve him with the court processes.



On the part of the state, the Deputy Attorney General (AG), Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, argued for the court to withhold the self-recognisance bail being sought by James Gyakye Quayson’s team, stressing that it had taken the state a great deal to be able to get the MP to court.



The prosecution told the court that the MP had allegedly made a false statement to the Passport Office while applying for a Ghanaian passport that he did not hold any other passport of another country.



Additionally, the prosecution has accused James Gyakye Quayson of making a false declaration to the Electoral Commission (EC) while filing to contest the seat of the Assin North constituency that he did not owe any allegiance to another country, the report added.