Assin North MP is not above the law, Bagbin won’t shield him - Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader and MP for Tamale South

The Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu has said that his side in the House is not against attempt to make the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, accountable to the law.

He said they are only against the procedure that is being used in handling his case by the prosecution.



His comments come after the Accra High Court has granted Mr Gyakye Quayson a ¢100,000 bail with one surety after he pleaded not guilty to all 5 charges including perjury.



Presiding judge, Justice Mary Maame Ekue Nsenkyire ordered the prosecution to file disclosure documents and have same served on the accused person.



The case has been adjourned to March 15, TV3’s Laud Adu Asare who was in court reported.



He has been charged with forgery perjury and also deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration.

Speaking to the press after proceedings in court, Haruna Iddrisu said “It is about the law and respect for the constitution of Ghana, which is is our highest law.



"You heard the Justices of the Supreme Court at the last hearing state emphatically that that the manner of service was unconstitutional. Let me put it out quite clearly that at no point in time has it ever been the intention of the Honourable MP not to be accountable to the law.



“What we have sought to question is, the process and procedure allowing us to be accountable to the law. The same honorable Quayson was arraigned before the CID, so ask yourself how did that happen? They came properly through the Speaker and and he facilitated that. So if you want to to serve him, the easy thing to do is to come to the same room of the Speaker. He was in the chamber on Friday therefore if anybody says they don’t know what to do.



“What to do is to pass through the Office of the Speaker. Speaker Alban Bagbin will not shield any person ort say anywhere that Members of Parliament are above the law, we are not above the law, we are accountable to the law.”