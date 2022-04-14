Assin North MP’s case: Bias tilted constantly toward particular groups a threat to national security – Mahama’s Aide

Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties

Joyce Bawah Mogtari, an aide to former President John Dramani Mahama, has said that any legal bias or otherwise remains a threat to any country’s national security.



In a post on her social media handle, she reasoned that this was especially the case if the bias was always in favour of particular groupings.



Madam Joyce Bawah Mogtari’s comment comes on the back of the Supreme Court ruling on April 13 that stopped Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson from performing parliamentary duties.



“Biases of any kind, be they legal or otherwise, are a threat to National security everywhere. It is especially so when the bias or prejudice is tilted constantly to favour a particular group or persons,” she tweeted.

The Supreme Court in a 5-2 majority decision ruled that the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, cannot perform MP duties till the determination of a substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.



This comes after a citizen of Assin Bereku, by name of Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 27, 2022, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP from performing his parliamentary duties after a high court judgment annulled his election due to the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021.



The embattled Member of Parliament had appealed against the High Court judgment but was struck out for failing to file written submissions within the mandatory period.







