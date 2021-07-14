Assin North MP’s case: Cape Coast High Court ruling deferred to July 28

MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

The Cape Coast High Court has set July 28, 2021, for its ruling on the petition challenging the election of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Assin North, Mr James Gyakye Quayson.

Counsel for the respondent on Tuesday, July 13 moved his motion and prayed that some applications had been made to the Supreme court for which reason the Court should not read its judgment originally scheduled for Wednesday, July, 14, 2021.



The Court acknowledged the other leg of the matter pending before the Supreme Court.



Consequently, the case was adjourned to July 28, 2021 pending the hearing of the motion filed at the Supreme Court on 27th, July 2021.



Meanwhile, a new lawyer, Justin Teriwagah has taken over the case for the respondent, who is the NDC MP for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson after Mr. Abraham Amaliba’s withdrawal as Quayson’s counsel.

Election petition



Mr Quayson polled 17,498 votes as against 14,793 by the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP’s) Ms Abena Durowaa Mensah, in the December 7, 2020 parliamentary election.



However, on December 30, 2020, a resident of Assin North, Mr Michael Ankomah-Nimfah, filed a parliamentary election petition at the Cape Coast High Court challenging the eligibility of Mr Quayson to be a Member of Parliament.



He contended that the MP was not eligible on the basis that at the time he (Quayson) filed his nomination to contest as a parliamentary candidate, he was still a citizen of Canada.