Assin North MP's case: Look at the parties involved, it looks like a revenge ruling - Edudzi Tamakloe

Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties

NDC describes ruling as sad day for Ghana's democracy



NPP optimistic April looks good for by-election



A member of the National Democratic Congress legal team, Edudzi Tamakloe, has stated that the ruling by the Supreme Court against the Assin North Member of Parliament looks like an act of revenge.



Speaking on Joy News programme, PM Express, he was of the view that the Supreme Court should not have enforced the Cape Coast High Court decision in injuncting the MP from performing his parliamentary duties.

He described the conduct of the apex court as a novelty.



In explaining what looks like an act of revenge, Tamakloe maintained his observation is based on the comments made by Attorney General in relation to that what happened to the late MP for Bolga Central, Adamu Sakande.



He said, Godfred Dame thinks the late NPP MP's woes should befall on Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson.



“I have listened to the Attorney General and I felt very sad because the Attorney General proceeds on the basis of this injunction order to say that what happened to Sakande, the same fate will befall him.

“So it looks like the whole ruling was a revenge ruling. Look at the parties involved. It was like a revenge ruling. The lawyer for Sakande was my Lord Justice Kulendi [who authored the majority decisions ruling]…let’s take certain things very seriously because in the Sakande matter if you recall, even when Sakande became MP in February 2009, the letter written to the consular session of the British High Commission confirmed that even as of 2009, he was still holding on to his British passport,” Mr. Tamakloe explained.







Background



The Supreme Court on April 13 ruled that the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, cannot perform MP duties till the determination of a substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.

This comes after a citizen of Assin Bereku, by name of Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 27, 2022, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP from performing his parliamentary duties after a high court judgment annulled his election due to the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021.



The embattled Member of Parliament had appealed against the High Court judgment but was struck out for failing to file written submissions within the mandatory period.



But in a 5-2 majority decision, the apex court restrained the MP from continuing his parliamentary duties.



The case was heard by Justices Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Clemence Honyenuga, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y. Kulendi.

The two judges who voted in the minority on the case were Justices Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown here



