Assin North MP's case: We will appeal Supreme Court ruling - Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress Johnson Asiedu Nketia has disclosed that his party will review the Supreme Court ruling which bars Assin North member of parliament from holding himself as an MP.

According to him, they will follow due processes and appeal again to the Supreme Court.



Speaking on Okay Fm’s Ade Akye Abia program, he explained that the leadership of the New Patriotic Party is setting a bad precedent that does not help with the country’s judicial processes.

Just like what Hon. Kan Dapaah said, the judiciary ought to tread cautiously and not act like a rubber stamp. They should work to ensure fairness and not seem to be working for any political party.



But like I said they are chatting on an indelible path that cannot be erased.