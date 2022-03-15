Assin North MP trial: Prosecution fail to serve disclosures on Gyekye Quayson

Embattled Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson

The criminal proceedings against the Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyekye Quayson, has been adjourned by the Criminal Court Division 3 of the High Court.



This was subsequent to the failure of the prosecution to serve the defence team of the MP with documents and evidence it intends to prosecute the case with.



This came to light when the case was called on Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

Lead counsel for the embattled MP, lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata told the court that they are yet to be served with the disclosures which includes statements of witnesses in the trial.



The concern raised by the defense counsel led the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Yvonne Atakorah Obuobisa, to explain that “one of the witnesses was out of the jurisdiction. Unfortunately, we do not have the service address of Mr. Tsikata, so we could not serve the letter attached to the disclosure documents.”



She requested for Mr Tsikata’s address for the disclosures to be served to him or alternatively receive them in court.



The learned lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata however opted to provide his address.



The presiding judge, Mary Maame Ekua Nsenkyire, thus asked that lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata’s address “be filed at the registry for the sake of subsequent processes.”

She noted that the court is having to “to adjourn the matter since the Court doesn’t even have the said processes.”



She adjourned sitting on the case to Tuesday, March 29, 2022.



Before the adjournment however, lawyer Tsatsu Tsikata drew the court’s attention to a pending application for stay of proceedings.



The application is fixed to be heard on March 26, 2022.