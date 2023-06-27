Assin North: NPP buying votes with GH¢200, GH¢300, police must act immediately – Minority leader alleges

The Minority Leader Dr Cassiel Ato Forson has alleged that the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are engaged in vote buying in the ongoing Assin North by-elections.

According to him, he has come across at least 10 centres close to polling stations where electorates are being given between GH¢200 and GH¢300 before they go and vote or after they have voted.



Speaking to the media at one of the polling stations in Assin North, the Majority leader called on the Ghana Police Service to act immediately and arrest all the persons involved in the vote-buying exercise.



“I don’t understand why the NPP would impoverish the people and come and give them money (during election day). It is so sad, it is so shameful and we are asking the police to immediately to ensure that within a 5-kilometre radius, nobody is allowed to be sharing money of this magnitude.



“I am shocked with what I have seen here. Our democracy is dying, NPP is killing our democracy, they have changed it to moneycracy… I have seen 10 different houses where they are sharing the money. I can take you there, they are sharing GH¢200 and GH¢300,” he said.



Ato Forson, the Member of Parliament for Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam Constituency, alleged that the money being shared is certainly from the coffers of the government.



“It is a shame, GH¢200, GH¢300 per person. I wonder where this money is coming from. Is this not state money, it is only from state money that you can be able to share money in this magnitude,” he said.

IB/DO