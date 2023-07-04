Assin North: NPP has gone down in history as the govt that constructed roads in the rains – Gbande

Mustapha Gbande, Deputy National Secretary of the NDC

Deputy National Secretary of the NDC, Mustapha Gbande, has emphasized that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government will be remembered in history as the only administration in the fourth republic that constructed roads during the rainy season in an attempt to buy votes in a by-election.

He stated that the NPP government will be known for constructing roads amidst heavy rainfall, with the intention of swaying voters to support their parliamentary candidate, Charles Opoku, in the by-election.



Despite the NPP's attempts at vote-buying and other political manoeuvres, the people of Assin North made their voices heard on behalf of all Ghanaians, Gbande contended.



Gbande questioned where the NPP learned such tactics of vote-buying from.



He also expressed gratitude to the people of Assin North for their support and love shown towards the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He believed that the rejection of the NPP's offerings during the by-election is indicative of what will happen in the 2024 general elections.



These remarks were made by Mr Gbande, a Deputy NDC General Secretary during an interview on the Ghana Yensom morning show hosted by Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman on Accra 100.5 FM on Tuesday, June 4, 2023.



Mr Gbande further alleged that the current government is a scam, with every aspect of it being fraudulent.



He highlighted the unfulfilled promise of providing $1,000,000 to every constituency upon assuming power as a mystery to all Ghanaians and further questioned the whereabouts of the promised funds.