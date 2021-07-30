Assin North Ruling: Haruna Iddrisu's statement unfortunate and in a 'sorry' state - Osei Kyei-Mensah

NPP Member of Parliament for Suame, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

NPP Member of Parliament(MP) for Suame constituency and Majority leader, Hon. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has taken a swipe at the Minority Leader, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu for accusing the government for allegedly meddling in the Assin North Parliamentary election case.

According to him the Minority Leader's statement is in bad state and unfortunate.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' morning show, he explained that the Minority Leader should have known better and not be blaming the government for the woes of the Assin North Member of Parliament.



"When President Akufo-Addo went the Supreme Court to challenge the 2012 declaration of the elections by the Electoral Commission, though he was not satisfied with the ruling of the Apex Court, he accepted it in good faith to ensure the country was not plague into any violence. And that is what I expect the Minority Leader to understand and begin further preparations for the by-elections.



"But for you to blame the government, I think you should know better," he said.



The Minority National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Parliament has indicated its readiness to challenge the ruling of the Cape Coast High Court on the dual-citizenship case involving the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin-North, Joe Gyakye Quayson.

The Court, presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, annulled the results of the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Assin North Constituency and ordered for fresh elections to be conducted.



The Caucus said the judge erred in Law and a fact, saying it is a travesty of justice.



“We in the Minority remain unshaken, we are confident that it is our seat and would remain our seat,” the Minority said.



Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said this when he addressed a press conference at the Parliament House.



“But it is worrying we don’t want to believe that the courts of Ghana have been captured and become forums being used surreptitiously to tilt the balance of power, and to weaken the time-tested historical notion of checks and balances,” Mr. Iddrisu said.

“Justice must not only be done but must manifestly be seen to be done.”



Mr. Iddrisu said even when the Supreme Court directed Mr. Quayson and his legal team to file the appropriate legal motions for the matter to be referred to the Supreme Court, he was denied that.



“This is repugnant and an affront to fair trial guaranteed under Article 19 of the 1992 Constitution,” he said, adding that, “danger begets our democracy with these developments.”