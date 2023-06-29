Assin North: 'Thanks for rejecting non-performing NPP' – Mahama to voters

John Dramani Mahama

The flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr John Mahama, has said "a big thank you" to the voters in the Assin North constituency of the Central Region, "for supporting James Gyakye Quayson and rejecting the non-performing NPP" in Tuesday's (27 June 2028) by-election.

"Your vote for justice and development is truly inspiring", the former presidenr said, adding: "Let’s keep working together to build the Ghana we all dream of".



Mr. Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 per cent of the total valid votes.

He beat his archrival Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 per cent of the total votes.



A third candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), polled 87 votes (0.29%).