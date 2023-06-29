13
Menu
News

Assin North: 'Thanks for rejecting non-performing NPP' – Mahama to voters

Bole John Dramani Mahama John Dramani Mahama

Thu, 29 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The flag bearer of the main opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr John Mahama, has said "a big thank you" to the voters in the Assin North constituency of the Central Region, "for supporting James Gyakye Quayson and rejecting the non-performing NPP" in Tuesday's (27 June 2028) by-election.

"Your vote for justice and development is truly inspiring", the former presidenr said, adding: "Let’s keep working together to build the Ghana we all dream of".

Mr. Quayson polled 17,245 votes representing 57.56 per cent of the total valid votes.

He beat his archrival Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who polled 12,630 votes representing 42.15 per cent of the total votes.

A third candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), polled 87 votes (0.29%).

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Related Articles: