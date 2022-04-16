12
Assin North: We won't withdraw – Hanna Bissiw

Beautiful Hannah Louisa Bissiw Hanna Bissiw, Former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Assin North MP stopped from performing parliamentary duties

Court nullifies election of Quayson

NDC ready for by-election

Former Deputy Minister of Food and Agriculture and a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Hanna Bissiw has stated that the NDC will not withdraw from the Assin North by-elections as it did during the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-elections.

She said this while speaking on the Ideas Exchange hosted by Eric Ahianyo on TV XYZ.

This comes on the back of the Supreme Court's ruling which ordered the NDC Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, to stop holding himself as an MP.

The Supreme Court in a 5-2 majority decision on Wednesday, 13th April, ordered the embattled MP to refrain from performing parliamentary duties until the determination of a suit challenging the constitutionality of his election.

However, according to Hanna Bisiw, should there be a by-election in Assin North, the opposition NDC will meet the governing party squarely.

“We ain’t going to withdraw. We shall go till the end. It is a do or die affair for us”, she said.

The injunction application against James Gyakye Quayson was filed by a constituent of Assin North, Michael Ankomah-Nimfah.

