Assin North: You cannot buy our votes with roofing sheets, cement, or iron rods – Chiefs warn NPP

NPP flag

Some irate Chiefs and constituents of Assin Gangan in the Central Region’s Assin North Constituency have accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of distributing money, roofing sheets, and garments to allegedly influence vote-buying in the impending by-election.

The chiefs and residents alleged that the NPP intends to take them for granted and has waited until the by-election before commencing on initiatives to buy their votes.



In a news conference, some outraged citizens remark that they cannot exchange their votes for food or other commodities but will only vote for development.



The chiefs and locals stated that they were at their homes when a group of people dressed in NPP t-shirts arrived with bags, clothes, roofing sheets, and money demanding their vote, but they refused.



They then promised to vote heavily against the NPP government in response to such behaviour.



The chiefs and villagers stated that they will only vote for James Gyakye Quayson because they are not idiots to take such goods and vote for the NPP as the Kumawu constituents did.



Leading the people, the chief of the area, James Kumi, stated that even though his administration was not in power, the NDC candidate and former MP had done a lot for them.

“It is a disgrace for politicians to wait until election time to develop constituencies.” I would rather advise my constituents to take the stuff and vote against the NPP. Only the NDC administration has developed the Assin Gangan Community and the Assin North Constituency. So we’ll vote for him.”



“The NPP has done nothing,” said another resident. We haven’t seen any progress in the constituency since we voted for them. They’ve begun passing around cylinders, iron rods, roofing sheets, money, cement, and money. They are sceptical because there will be a by-election soon. We have no idea what they did to come and buy our votes. What they are doing will come to an end once they win the election.



We are not interested in working with them. Gyakye Quayson is the only person we know. He is the only individual we are aware of. We will not support the NPP. They have failed us badly, and we refuse to work with them.”



“As a constituency, when we vote for you and you fail to deliver, we will vote you out,” stated another. But Gyakye Quayson has been kind to us. He did admirably, and we will vote for him. The less spoken about the NPP, the better.”



Meanwhile, Assembly Member for the area Francis Bright Essilfi stated that they require development rather than clothing, food, and roofing sheets.



He stated that the community requires good drinking water and a health centre, and that items should not be shared for votes.