Assin North by-election: NDC is more confident of winning election 2024 – Dr. Kojo Asante

The main opposition National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) win in the just-ended Assin North by-election has enhanced the party’s confidence for the 2024 general election.

This is according to the Director of Programmes and Policy Engagement at the Centre for Democratic Development-Ghana (CDD-Ghana), Dr. Kojo Pumpuni Asante, myjoyonline reports.



Dr. Asante claims the NDC party’s win gives them more chance for competition going into the main 2024 election.



“I think we are a long way from December 07, 2024. So, there are still many things to resolve. The NPP’s own internal party primaries have to be resolved to know who’s their candidate. That would help assess the strength of the candidates going into the election,” he said.



“For me, this [Assin North] election does give the NDC some more confidence about its own sense of competitiveness going into the 2024 election,” he said on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday.



The just-ended Assin North elections which came off on Tuesday, saw a wide margin of votes for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate against the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate.

James Gyakye Quayson polled a total of 17,245 votes representing 57.56% of the total votes cast against his contender; Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who polled 12,360 votes, representing 42.15% of the total votes cast.



