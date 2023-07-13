Assin North by-election: NPP were focusing on social media campaign whilst we did submarine works – NDC Regional Chairman

NDC Central Regional Chairman, Professor Richard Kofi Aseidu

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Central Regional Chairman, Professor Richard Kofi Aseidu, has made bold claims about the strategies employed by his party during the recent Assin North by-election.

He said that while the NPP focused on social media campaigns, the NDC undertook effective “submarine works” that ultimately could have led to their success until their competitors deployed sharing goodies to voters.



In an exclusive interview with Happy 98.9 FM’s “Epa Hoa Daben” show, Prof. Aseidu emphasized that the NPP’s distribution of goods prior to the elections only served to expose their deceptive tactics



He pointed out that fertilizers, which were initially sold at high prices, were suddenly shared freely, revealing the insincerity of the ruling party. The electorate, according to the NDC Chairman, recognized these acts of deceit and compared the prices of goods and services, concluding that the NPP government was cheating them even with the distribution of small sums of money, such as GHC200.

“Their acts advised the rural folks that they needed to analyze their lifestyle and vote accordingly,” Prof. Aseidu said. He further explained that the NDC took proactive measures to connect with the rural areas well in advance of the elections, referring to this approach as “submarine works.” Recognizing the challenges of rural politics, the NDC strategically engaged with the local communities and gained their support through targeted campaigns focused on their specific needs and concerns.



He believes that should a by-election be held today, the NDC would win. “We went to the rural areas weeks ago to do underground works because as a party, you strategize before you go and rural politics is one of the difficult ones. While we were at it doing the submarine works, NPP and Nana B were focusing on social media. They only came to take pictures with the people for the socials and nothing about doing effective work. So for me, I believe if there is any by-election today, we will win them. Because we’ve seen their cards and their stars are not bright,” he said.



Regarding the NDC’s alleged distribution of fertilizers and farming equipment, Prof. Aseidu dismissed the claims, asserting that as the NDC Chairman for the Central Region, he was unaware of any such activities. He expressed surprise and amusement at these statements, suggesting that if such actions did occur, they were carried out without his knowledge.