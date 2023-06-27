Assin North by-election: Quayson would win massively – ABA Fuseini

The Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Alhassan (ABA) Fuseini, has said that the Assin North by-election is a done deal for the candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), James Gyakye Quayson.

Speaking to GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu at one of the polling stations for the by-election, the Methodist Primary School 2, the MP said that Gyakye Quayson was wrongly removed from parliament and today the people of Assin North would give him justice.



“At the end of the day, the verdict of the people, which I believe would be a resounding victory for Honourable Gyakye Quayson, would be asserted.



“It is a keen contest all right but I believe that he would win handsomely… the people have appreciated that he has suffered injustice. He doesn’t deserve to have been ousted as a Member of Parliament because he did everything that was legitimate and proper to be elected MP… So, I believe that the good people of Assin North would give him justice," he said.



The MP added that even though Quayson was denied access to resources in the three years he was an MP, he did some good for his constituents.



On the electoral process, ABA Fuseini said that so far everything is going well as at the time he spoke to GhanaWeb at 7:00 am.



Watch the MP’s remarks in the video below:





Watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:















IB/FNOQ