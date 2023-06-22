Assin North by-election: Watch how Gyakye Quayson’s supporters stormed court

Some of the supporters at the court

A sizeable number of supporters stormed the Accra High Court premises on June 21, 2023, in a show of solidarity for James Gyakye Quayson, the embattled former Member of Parliament for Assin North, holding placards with various inscriptions such as "We want Gyakye Quayson," "Free Gyakye Quayson," and "Gyakye Quayson is not a criminal." The supporters eagerly awaited the appearance of the MP outside the court after the day's proceeding.

When the sitting ended, James Gyakye Quayson expressed his gratitude and appreciation for the overwhelming support shown by his followers.



Meanwhile, the Accra High Court has scheduled Friday, June 23, 2023, as the date for its ruling on whether or not to suspend the ongoing criminal trial of James Gyakye Quayson. In a report filed by myjoyonline.com, it was mentioned that the MP has been granted permission to be absent from the hearing on Friday, June 23, 2023.



According to the report, the legal team representing Gyakye Quayson had filed an application challenging the High Court's ruling that the criminal trial would proceed on a daily basis. The application which was submitted on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, sought a review of the court's decision on constitutional grounds.



The MP's lawyer argued that the ruling was made without notice to the accused person, following an oral application, which they deemed contrary to good practices. They contended that proper procedures should be followed to ensure a fair trial.



Background:



The High Court in Accra, on Friday (June 18, 2023), ruled that the ongoing criminal trial of ousted Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson, will be heard daily starting from Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

This was after the presiding judge, Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, turned down an application for the trial to be adjourned till after the by-election.



The Court has since fixed June 20, 21, and 23 for the trial to continue.



Quayson was recently ousted from parliament after the Supreme Court of Ghana ruled that he was ineligible to contest in the 2020 parliamentary election because he failed to renounce his Canadian citizenship in time.



But there is still one case the former MP has to face in court after the Office of the Attorney General accused him of deceiving public officers to acquire state documents.



On February 12, 2022, the State charged James Gyakye Quayson with five counts; deceit of a public officer, forgery of a passport, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury, and false declaration.



