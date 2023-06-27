Assin North by-election: We might record some pockets of violence – Analyst

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP and Charles Opoku of NPP

Given how heated the contest has become, political analyst Alex Emmanuel Nti predicts that the Assin North by-election will be marred by pockets of violence.

He stated that while Ghanaians anticipate a peaceful election, this will not be the case.



"We anticipate that the by-election will be free of violence. As Ghanaians, we always want peace after an election because there is life after an election. However, we have witnessed instances of violence even when the police were present. One such instance occurred in Talensi in 2015, as well as in the Ayawasi West Wuogon constituency.”



Speaking on Nyankonron Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he stated that while Dampare and his men would be present, he [Ntim] could not guarantee that our expectations would be met. We may record some incidents, but I am confident they will be contained.



He described the seat as a swing seat that could go to either the NDC or the NPP.



"The seat is a swing seat and does not belong to either the NDC or the NPP. Any political party can win the seat. The NPP wishes to become the majority party in parliament. The NDC also wishes to keep the seat and the 137 seats for both parties. If the NPP loses this by-election, it will confirm the party’s failure, which is why they want to win the seat. If the NDC also wins, it will demonstrate that they have the support of Ghanaians at large. As a result, this election is critical. It’s not surprising to see President Nana Akufo-Addo there. Former President John Mahama’s presence is also not surprising. It demonstrates how important the election is.”

In response to the Liberal Party of Ghana’s claim to win the seat, he stated that the party lacks the necessary numbers and support base.



He claims that the LPG, as well as all other political parties and independent candidates, will not be able to garner 5% of the total votes in the constituency.



"The winner at this time is dicey,” Alex Emmanuel Nti added. The LPG, on the other hand, is only interested in stating its presence in the election. The assertion that they will win is false. The LPG candidate should accept that she will not be elected. Her claim to the seat is purely political. She will not receive more than 5%. The LPG wants to boost its members’ morale, so they will say anything. But they don’t have the figures.



The NDC has a 40% support base, while the NPP has a 45% support base. The LPG is not supported by a foundation. The LPG and other parties will not have a support base of more than 5%”.