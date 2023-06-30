1
Menu
News

Assin North by-election’s credible and peaceful – Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo2345 President Akufo-Addo

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Assin North by-election was, in the words of President Akufo-Addo, peaceful.

He claims that the Assin North by-election’s credible and peaceful conduct has improved the nation’s democratic credentials.

The President thanked the Electoral Commission (EC), the security services, and the media for carrying out their duties to ensure a secure and legitimate election in a statement released by the Presidency.

The President congratulated James Gyakye Quayson, the MP-elect.

“I congratulate warmly the Chairperson and members of the Electoral Commission, again, for a job well done.

The security services are to be commended for maintaining law and order during the holding of the elections; as is the media for providing extensive coverage before, during and after the election,” the statement added.

He was also optimistic that the NPP will soon capture the seat back.

“I urge members of my party, the New Patriotic Party, to keep their heads up, recognising that in a democracy, there are winners and losers, and that we live to fight another day.”

“We once held the Assin North seat, and I am confident that, sooner rather than later, Assin North will be blue again,” the statement assured.

Last Tuesday’s by-election was won by James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with 17,245 votes or 57.56 percent of the valid ballots cast.

Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came in second with 12,630 votes, representing 42.15 percent of the vote.

Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) candidate, received 87 votes, accounting for 0.29 percent of the vote.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
500 soldiers deployed in addition to police to Assin North - NDC MP alleges
Assin North goes to the polls today
Owusu Bempah slams ‘ungrateful’ Victor Kusi Boateng
Maadwoa’s friend slam critics at her funeral
Assin North by-election: NPP leads NDC by 1.1% - Poll
Mahama leads NDC's final rally; Duffuor, Haruna, Sam George deployed
Akufo-Addo meets Akua Donkor at NPP rally in Assin North
Akufo-Addo slams Mahama over attack on Judiciary
Granting Gyakye Quayson's prayer would be 'discriminatory'- Dame to court
Court of Appeal exonerates judge dismissed over Anas' judicial exposé
Related Articles: