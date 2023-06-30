Assin North by-election’s credible and peaceful – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo

The Assin North by-election was, in the words of President Akufo-Addo, peaceful.

He claims that the Assin North by-election’s credible and peaceful conduct has improved the nation’s democratic credentials.



The President thanked the Electoral Commission (EC), the security services, and the media for carrying out their duties to ensure a secure and legitimate election in a statement released by the Presidency.



The President congratulated James Gyakye Quayson, the MP-elect.



“I congratulate warmly the Chairperson and members of the Electoral Commission, again, for a job well done.



The security services are to be commended for maintaining law and order during the holding of the elections; as is the media for providing extensive coverage before, during and after the election,” the statement added.



He was also optimistic that the NPP will soon capture the seat back.

“I urge members of my party, the New Patriotic Party, to keep their heads up, recognising that in a democracy, there are winners and losers, and that we live to fight another day.”



“We once held the Assin North seat, and I am confident that, sooner rather than later, Assin North will be blue again,” the statement assured.



Last Tuesday’s by-election was won by James Gyakye Quayson of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with 17,245 votes or 57.56 percent of the valid ballots cast.



Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) came in second with 12,630 votes, representing 42.15 percent of the vote.



Sefenu Bernice Enyonam, the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) candidate, received 87 votes, accounting for 0.29 percent of the vote.