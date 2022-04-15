3
Assin North by-election will be ‘cool chop’ for NPP – John Boadu

John Boadu Electoral Reforms John Boadu

Fri, 15 Apr 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

NPP’s Chief Scribe, John Boadu is confident his party will recapture the Assin North constituency seat if there is a by-election.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, Ghana Montie, that the contest in the constituency will be a ‘cool chop’ for the ‘Elephant party’ in their quest to have a solid majority in parliament.

“Oh, we will win that seat easily,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.

His comment follows the Supreme Court's ruling on James Gyakye Quayson’s eligibility as Member of Parliament for Assin North.

A seven-member Supreme Court panel by a majority decision ruled in favour of an application to bar James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as a legislative representative of Assin North and also from conducting parliamentary business.

The ruling, however, suggested an impending by-election in the constituency if James Gyakye Quayson's incessant legal battle hit the rock.

Mr Quayson sounded optimistic in a statement to his consistency – he described the Apex Court ruling as a “callous attempt by the government to deny the people of Assin North of their representation.”

He insisted, “I have reasons to fight on in their interest,”

“I would have given up this fight by now if I were fighting on my own volition or for my gratification. I came down here to take up this mantle upon your numerous calls and at this point, I live not for myself but your interest.”

“Especially the teeming Youth in the constituency who have proven to me that, you have what it takes to make Assin North great and strong given the needed support and direction,” James Gyakye Quayson said in his statement.

Source: peacefmonline.com
