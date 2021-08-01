Assin North by-election will be very exciting – Political Scientist predicts

Former Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson

Electorates in the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region will choose between rhetoric and realities in politics in the likely event that there should be a rerun to elect a new Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

“It’s going to be an exciting and abuse of incumbency. The government will try to fix everything in the Constituency for votes but the electorates are going to vote based on mere rhetoric and realities”, Political Scientist, Dr. Akwasi Amakye Boateng has predicted.



The Assin North seat has become vacant after the Cape Coast High Court annulled the parliamentary election results of 2020 in that constituency



According to the lecturer with the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), per the votes obtained by the candidates of the two main political parties in the last general elections, there is no means for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to win the Assin North parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress.

Dr. Akwasi Amakye Boateng, a political social Commentor on Kumasi-based Akoma FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com spoke to a ruling by the presiding judge, Justice Kwasi Boakye that Mr. Quayson was “restrained from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency within the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana and further presenting himself to be sworn in as Member of Parliament-elect as such until the final determination of the petition.”



“Likely or unlikely event, should the NDC present its embattled MP James Gyakye Quayson or any other candidate after the court case, and NPP’s also do same with Abena Durowaa, the NDC candidate has a better chance of retaining the seat. There’s a lack of faith in the NPP currently and we all saw it in the 2020 elections. They lost every seat which is not their stronghold and that will manifest in any by-election today,” Dr. Amakye Boateng told host, Kofi Asante Enning.



Dr. Akwasi Amakye Boateng’s position is a sharp contradiction to that of renowned pollster and the Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, that the ruling NPP stands a better chance to win the seat in any bye-election.