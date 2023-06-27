0
Assin North by-election will serve as dress rehearsal for our victory in 2024 – LPG

Tue, 27 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kweku Marfo, says the Assin North by-election will serve as a dress rehearsal for the presidential and parliamentary elections in 2024.

He claimed that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) failed Ghanaians by providing ineffective leadership.

He was confident that the LPG would easily win the by-election, laying the groundwork for the party in 2024.

"Despite their failures and incompetence, we voted for these two parties. The Assin North by-election will serve as a dress rehearsal for the general elections in 2024.

"We believe that the LPG will easily win the election. Our candidate is the only female candidate running in the by-election, and she will win. We must vote for a competent candidate, and that candidate is a woman.”

In an interview, he stated that it is time for the people of Assin North to vote for their candidate, Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, who is capable of holding the office because she has sympathy and can better understand the people.

Mr. Marfo said that because of the country’s hardship, people are leaving for greener pastures and that something needs to change.

