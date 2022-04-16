5
Assin North by-elections will be ‘do or die’ affair for NDC – Hanna Bissiw

NDC National Women Organizer, Dr. Hanna Bissiw

Sat, 16 Apr 2022 Source: myxyzonline.com

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will not withdraw from the Assin North by-elections as it did during a similar one at Ayawaso West Wuogon, the party's national women organizer, Dr Hanna Bissiw has said.

Dr Hanna Bissiw made this statement on Ideas Exchange hosted by Eric Ahianyo on TV XYZ.

The former minister’s comment comes on the back of a Supreme Court ruling that restricted James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as MP for the Assin North Constituency in the Central Region.

The Supreme Court has in a majority 5-2 decision, ruled that Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, can no longer perform parliamentary duties.

This is until the determination of the substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.

But Hanna Bissiw believes should there be a by-election, the governing NPP should dare not adopt violence since the NDC will meet them squarely.

“We ain’t going to withdraw. We shall go till the end. It is a do or die affair for us, ” she said.



