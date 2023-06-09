Charles Opoku, NPP's candidate for Assin North

Assin North by-polls: Charles Opoku’s victory has shaken NDC’s foundation – NPP Constituency Chairman

June 08, 2023



The Assin North Constituency Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Region, Benjamin Essah, has stressed that the election of Mr Charles Opoku as the party’s parliamentary candidate for the Assin North by-election has shaken the foundation of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



He said the overwhelming endorsement of Mr Opoku has sent shivers down the spine of the NDC in the Assin North Constituency.



“We know the series of meetings that have gone on in the camp of the NDC since the election of Mr Opoku,” he added.

Speaking in an interview with Odehyeeba Kofi Essuman, the host of Ghana Yensom Morning on Accra 100.5 FM on Thursday, June 8, 2023, he said the NPP’s candidate is a thoroughbred Assin Breku person.



He observed that the dynamics in the constituency have changed since the election of Mr Charles Opoku.



“With Charles Opoku, we are sure of victory come June 27, 2023,” he boasted.



The chairman noted that with Charles Opoku, the NDC had kissed the Assin North Constituency goodbye.



According to Mr Essah the people of the area are comfortable with the election of Charles Opoku.



“We will do everything possible to annex the seat to augment the NPP’s numbers in Parliament,” the Assin North Constituency Chairman said