Assin North case: Judicial oddities made Kan-Dapaah warn against ruling in ‘our favour’ comment – Kwaku Azar

Assin North MP barred from performing Parliamentary duties

NDC unhappy with Supreme Court ruling



Kwaku Azar says Supreme Court is rushing into too many political issues



US-based lawyer and scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare, alias Kwaku Azar, has observed that discrepancies in judicial rulings in similar matters made the National Security Minister issue a caution for judges to be fair in their rulings.



His comment comes on the back of a recent ruling by the Supreme Court barring Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson from performing parliamentary duties thereby denying the constituency representation.



Citing the example of how the Supreme Court upheld the voting rights and right of representation of Deputy Speakers in the Justice Abdullai case, Kwaku Azar said, the apex court erred in its ruling on Quayson’s case.

The CDD-Ghana fellow further questioned the basis for which the Supreme Court would enforce the ruling of a lower court.



“With respect to the MP, I do believe that the Supreme Court has erred. I also believe the Supreme Court is too quick to jump into these political battles and this is why in my opinion the National Security minister (Albert Kan-Dapaah) last week or so issued this that ‘if all judgment tilt in our favour’, then people are likely to lose confidence in the judiciary which then becomes a threat to national security.



“Our courts can do better. This is a very very simple case. The will be no good reason for the Supreme Court to want to go and enforce the judgment of a High Court. If you look at it, it seems the plaintiffs are saying ‘ well look we cannot go through the appeal process and we have a more friendly bench at the Supreme Court.



“We are just going to go, invoke their jurisdiction and use that invocation to terminate all the processes that should be going on in the High Court and Court of Appeal. That is sad in my mind that our judiciary has gotten to this point,” Kwaku Azar said on Metro TV's programme, Good Morning Ghana, on Thursday April 14.





What Kan-Dapaah said about Judicial rulings



National Security Minister, Albert Kan-Dapaah during a meeting last week with members of the judiciary underscored the importance of the third arm of government in maintaining peace and security.



He urged them to ensure the continuous delivery of fair judgments.



Continuing with his admonition, Kan-Dapaah said, “If the interpretation of the law is tilted in our favour all the time, people will start accusing the judiciary and will not have the confidence that they need.”



The comment about the perceived lopsided interpretation of the law generated lots of reactions on social media with some people asking whether it was a tacit admission that the judiciary was doing the bidding of the government.





Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown here



