Assin North case: Numbers game will not change until bye-election is held – ACEPA

Embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson

Executive Director of the African Centre for Parliamentary Affairs (ACEPA), Dr. Rasheed Draman says he is not surprised at the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling restraining James Gyakye Quayson from holding himself as the Member of Parliament for Assin-North.

According to him giving the discussions in the media prior to the ruling, he did not expect any different outcome.



Speaking in an interview with GBC News, Dr. Draman noted that the numbers game in Parliament with regard to Parliamentary business will not change until a bye-election is held.

He described the ruling as a serious distraction in the country’s legislative process that could have been avoided.



Dr. Draman advised political parties to sensitize their candidates to the need to avoid the predicament the Assin North MP finds himself in concerning holding dual citizenship.