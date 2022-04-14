Assin North case: Supreme Court rushing itself into too many political issues - Kwaku Azar

Supreme Court stops Assin North MP from performing parliamentary duties

American-based lawyer and scholar, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare (alias Kwaku Azar) has opined that there is a lot of procedural confusion in the Supreme Court judgment on the case involving the Assin North Member of Parliament.



This, he said is hinged on the court's decision to uphold a Cape Coast High Court decision to injunct the MP, James Gyakye Quayson, pending the interpretation of Article 94(2)(a).



Speaking on Joy News programme, PM Express, Kwaku Azar stated that the was no grounds for the High Court judge to have determined that he was going to interpret article 94(2)(a), to put timelines on the article and injunct the MP.

The CDD-Ghana fellow further contended that the Supreme Court had no business also enforcing the decision of the lower court.



In his view, the apex court was rushing itself into too many political issues whiles ignoring established precedents.



“There are soo many hanging issues. This injunction came from nowhere. I’m afraid the Supreme Court is rushing too much into too many political cases and I’m afraid when it does so, it is setting aside too many precedents.



“And I’m really worried that the Supreme Court is going to create a situation where people are not going to take it very serious.



“I am worried. I wrote about this when Sampson invited me to give a New Year statement, I said the most difficult situation facing the country now is a court that is increasingly being perceived as partisan in a country where we are excessively partisan.

“The Court must look at this case more carefully. Here you are….there’s a High Court judgment that can easily be enforced. Why does the Court feel the need to be the one to enforce a High Court judgment?”



Background



The Supreme Court on April 13 ruled that the Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, cannot perform his duties as a lawmaker till the determination of a substantive case filed against him at the Supreme Court.



This comes after a citizen of Assin Bereku, by name of Michael Ankomah Nimfah, on January 27, 2022, filed an interlocutory injunction against the MP after a High Court judgment annulled his election due to the issue of dual citizenship on July 28, 2021.





The embattled Member of Parliament had appealed against the High Court judgment but was struck out for failing to file written submissions within the mandatory period.



In a 5-2 majority decision, the apex court restrained the MP from continuing his parliamentary duties.



The case was heard by Justices Jones Dotse, Agnes Dordzie, Nene Amegatcher, Prof Ashie Kotey, Mariama Owusu, Gertrude Torkonoo, Clemence Honyenuga, Prof Henrietta Mensah Bonsu and Emmanuel Y. Kulendi.



The two judges who voted in the minority on the case were Justices Dordzie and Nene Amegatcher.





