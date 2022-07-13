Assin North case: Supreme Court sets July 27 for ruling on review

Embattled Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson

A seven member panel of the Supreme Court has fixed July 27, 2022 to give its “definite ruling” on a review application filed Assin North Constituency Member of Parliament.

James Gyakye Quayson, through his lawyers led by Tsatsu Tsikata moved a motion for the apex to review its earlier decision which was dismissed on a 3-2 majority.



On March 9, this year, a five member panel of the apex Court has in a 3-2 majority decision dismissed his application for Stay of Proceedings.



The embattled MP wanted the apex court to Stay proceedings at the Cape Court of Appeal for referral of Article 94(2)(a) for Interpretation by the Supreme Court.



But the Supreme Court dismissed and said he should first make that application before the Cape Coast Court.



With Justices Gabriel Pwamang and Agnes Dordzie, desenting, three of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo, Justice Clemence Honyenuga and Justice Yonni Kulendi dismissed the application.

Moving his motion for review on Tuesday, July 12, 2012, Tsatsu Tsikata raised “jurisdictional” concerns.



Frank Davies, counsel for the first interested party (Michael Ankomah Nimfah) said, no exceptional circumstances has been raised to show that he has been caused a miscarriage of justice.



“We submit that the application is grossly misconceived and an abuse of the processes of the court,” Lawyer Frank Davies told the court.



The panel chaired by Justice Gabriel Pwamang after listening to the parties said, “the application is adjourned to July 27, 2022 for definite ruling.”