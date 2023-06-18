Assin North robbed of Parliamentary rep in an indecent manner – Mahama

James Gyakye Quayson

Former President John Mahama is expected to join the NDC Parliament candidate for the Assin North by-election, James Gyakye Quayson on Saturday June 17, 2023 to support his campaign.

James Quayson, then Member of Parliament for Assin North, had had his status declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court on May 17, 2023 following a petition from Michael Ankomah Ninfah.



The former President has themed his campaign in the area as justice and development for the people of the Assin North Constituency.



“This NPP administration has gone to indecent lengths to rob the people of Assin North of parliamentary representation. The reason? To gain an advantage in what has essentially been a hung Parliament.



“The James Quayson case will go down in the history of Ghanaian democracy as one of the most brazen manipulation of our judicial system ever,” the former President Mahama stated in a Facebook post on Friday.



He continued: “I firmly believe and trust the people of Assin North to right the wrong done to them and James Quayson by electing him once again as Member of Parliament for the constituency.”

Mr. however thanked the people of Assin North for their continuous love and support shown James Quayson and the NDC, “despite the last minute vote buying gimmicks being employed by the NPP.”



Meanwhile, the High Court in Accra has directed that, the criminal trial of James Gyakye Quayson be conducted on daily basis beginning from Tuesday, June 20.



He is facing five criminal charges including perjury and forgery but had declared his intentions to contest in the bye-elections set for June 27 following the Supreme Court judgement.



In court on Friday, June 16, his lawyers moved a motion for Mr Quayson’s case to be continued after the June 20 hearing to immediately after June 27.



But, the request was rejected by the Court presided over by Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh.