Assin North ruling: Haruna Iddrisu's statement very 'disgraceful and unparliamentary' - Nana B

Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Youth Organizer

Henry Nana Boakye, NPP National Youth Organizer, has reprimanded Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu over his comments regarding the Cape Coast High Court ruling on the Assin North parliamentary elections.

The High Court presided by Justice Kwasi Boakye on Wednesday, 28th July, 2020, canceled the 2020 parliamentary elections in the Assin North constituency and called for fresh elections to be conducted in the constituency.



The court rendered the Assin North MP's election invalid stressing Mr. James Gyakye Quayson "who still holds himself as the MP is a complete violation of Article 94 (2a) and the court should declare his election null and void".



The ruling is in line with a petition by a resident of Assin Bereku in the Central Region named Michael Ankomah-Nimfa who challenged the MP's victory in court.



He sought to nullify the declaration of the MP as winner for owing allegiance to Canada as at the time he contested the elections.



Reacting to the court ruling, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu described the Judiciary as being manipulated to "tilt the balance of power".



"We in the Minority remain unshaken, we are confident that it is our seat and would remain our seat.

"But it is worrying we don’t want to believe that the courts of Ghana have been captured and become forums being used surreptitiously to tilt the balance of power, and to weaken the time-tested historical notion of checks and balances.



"Justice must not only be done but must manifestly be seen to be done," Haruna Iddrisu challenged.



Replying the Minority Leader, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye described Haruna Iddrisu's comments as, "disgraceful and unparliamentary".



According to him, he didn't expect such unfortunate statements from the Minority Leader, a man he respects a lot.



"His comments yesterday were disgraceful and unparliamentary. You see, you belong to a leadership of one arm of government. You're a Minority Leader and another arm of government is doing its job but you say the NPP is manipulating the court to tilt the balance of power; very unfortunate coming from a whole Minority Leader. I have great deal of respect for him. He's a great lawyer and knows how to talk. I admire him but these statements from him are inappropriate," he snapped.



He slammed the NDC and Minority for bastardizing the courts saying, "the attempt to bastardize the Judiciary from the NDC's quarters, it is so bizarre".