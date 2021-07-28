Assin North ruling: We remain unshaken - Minority

Haruna Iddrisu is the Minority Leader in Parliament

• The NDC's Assin North MP, James Gyaakye Quayson's election has been declared null and void by a Cape Coast court

• The Minority in Parliament say they are not moved by this



• They stated that they will follow all constitutional provisions to get this resolved



The Minority in Parliament has stated that it remains unshaken by the ruling of the Cape Coast court disqualifying the election of the Assin North MP, James Gyaakye Quayson.



On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, the court ruled that fresh parliamentary elections be held in the Assin North constituency.



The court presided over by Justice Kwasi Boakye, declared the 2020 parliamentary election held in the Assin North Constituency null and void.

In his judgment, Justice Boakye upheld that, the National Democratic Congress’ parliamentary candidate for the constituency, James Quayson is now “restrained from holding himself out as Member of Parliament-elect for the Assin North constituency within the Central Region of the Republic of Ghana and further presenting himself to be sworn in as Member of Parliament-elect as such until the final determination of the petition.”



But, reacting to the matter, the Minority said they are unfazed.



Addressing the press at Parliament, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu, stated that they will not be moved by the ruling, stating that they will ensure they rectify this through the use of the right procedures.



"We remain unshaken and we are confident that the seat remains ours and we will use the same legal forums available within the constitution to contest this," he said.



