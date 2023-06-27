Assin North voters are not ready to vote for an untruthful person – Evans Nimako

Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako

Director of Elections of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Evans Nimako, has expressed confidence in the party's candidate, Charles Opoku, emerging victorious in the Assin North by-election taking place today, June 27.

Nimako believes that the people of Assin North will not support a candidate who lacks truthfulness and integrity, accusing the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate, James Gyakye Quayson, of deceiving the electorate when he contested for the seat in 2020.



According to Nimako, the residents of Assin North are determined to vote for a candidate who upholds honesty and transparency in their political engagements.



Highlighting the importance of trust and truth in politics, Nimako stated, "Gyakye Quayson has lied to the people of Ghana and the people of Assin North, and they are not ready to vote for anybody who does not tell the truth.



"So, I can assure you that the good people of Assin North are ready to vote for Charles Opoku,” citinewsroom.com quoted him to have said in an interview with Citi TV on June 26, 2023.



Expressing optimism about the NPP's chances, Nimako confidently asserted that Charles Opoku's victory is not in doubt.

He emphasized the overwhelming support received by the NPP candidate during their campaign activities, stating that a significant majority of the people they encountered expressed their intention to vote for Opoku.



“If you ask me if the New Patriotic Party’s Charles Opoku will win the by-election, I am telling you with all confidence that a win is not in doubt. If you meet as many as ten people, almost seven of them will tell you that they will vote for Charles Opoku.



"So for us in the NPP, we are certain in our minds that the voters in the constituency will vote for Charles Opoku,” he added.



The by-election features three candidates vying for the parliamentary seat.



The NPP's Charles Opoku, the NDC's James Gyakye Quayson, and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) candidate Bernice Enyonam Sefenu, are in a race that is believed to be between the NDC and NPP.

The election has garnered significant attention and has been closely followed by both local and national media outlets. It is seen as a crucial event that will shape the political landscape in the region.



It takes place after the expungement of the former member of Parliament James Gyakye Quayson over a dual citizenship case that went as far as the Supreme Court of Ghana.







