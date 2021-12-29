Assin South Assembly slides in revenue mobilization

The Ghana cedi

Source: GNA

The Assin South District Assembly (ASDA), mobilized a total of GH¢214,581.76 out of a targeted revenue of GH¢345,726.00.

The figure represents a 38 per cent dip in its Internally Generated Fund (IGF) sources, from January - November 2021.



Madam Felicia Ntrakwa Amissah, the District Chief Executive told the Ghana News Agency at Assin Nsuaem.



She attributed the revenue shortfall to the unwillingness of ratepayers to pay rates coupled with the rippling effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Despite the challenges, the Assembly had started engaging stakeholders through community sensitizations to encourage ratepayers to make prompt payments to finance development projects.



The Assembly had also empowered six Area Councils and deployed scores of officials of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) to various communities to collect revenue.

These measures among others were introduced by the Assembly to significantly shore up the revenue base for rapid socio-economic development.



Drawing attention to other sectors, the DCE said a total of GH¢ 15,104.00 was released by Ghana Enterprise Agency (GEA) to formalize businesses under the Rural Enterprise Programme (REP) in the district.



The intervention culminated in empowering about 103 businesses with various financial services, capacity building and successfully registering with the Registrar General’s Department through the Business Advisory Centre (BAC).



Again, 19 entrepreneurs benefited from a GH¢ 84,928 from the "Nkusuo loan programme" through the Assinman Rural Bank to expand their businesses and to create jobs.



Many others are undergoing free certification of businesses by the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) and Ghana Standard Authority through the Business Advisory Centre, she noted.

Similarly, the Assembly disbursed a total of GH¢789,288 to 1048 beneficiaries of the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) programme in 16 communities under the supervision of the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development.



In addition, 107 persons living with disability were assisted through the Disability Common Fund (DCF) while 1,700 indigenes were registered onto the National Health Insurance scheme under the Integrated Social Service Delivery Programme (ISSDP).



The DCE elaborated development in other sectors and called for support from all stakeholders saying her doors were always opened to all to offer their constructive criticisms and suggestions for accelerated development.