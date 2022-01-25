Assin South District Assembly presents items to PWDs

Persons with disability given items, cash

Source: GNA

The Assin South District Assembly has presented items and cash to 90 Persons With Disability (PWD), marginalised and vulnerable in the society at the forecourt of the District Assembly.

The items, estimated at GHC81,000.00, include wheelchairs, fridges, industrial sewing machines, shoe-making machines, fufu machines, and cash.



The donation formed part of the three percent share of the Assembly's Common Fund to support the PWD's in their activities to improve livelihoods.



Mrs. Felicia Ntrakwa, the District Chief Executive of Assin South, said the distribution was part of the government's efforts to make life comfortable for PWD's in the country.



She expressed gratitude to the government and admonished the beneficiaries to use the items to improve their businesses and lives.



To ensure the beneficiaries and the items are used for the intended purposes, she urged the Social Welfare Unit to intensify its monitoring activities.

Mr. Isaac Mensah, Head of Social Welfare Unit, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, urged the beneficiaries to use the items for their intended purposes and maintain them to prolong their life span.



He explained that before the purchase of the items, a team of officials from the Assembly embarked on need-assessment of the PWDs in the community to determine their specific requirements.



He noted that the activities of the beneficiaries would be strictly monitored to ensure that they did not abuse the assistance provided to them.



Mr. Mensah stated that the Assembly would put in place measures to further assist the PWD's to reap the best from the donations received while encouraging those interested in skills training to avail themselves.



The beneficiaries expressed joy and excitement on receiving the items and cash and pledged to work harder to be self-reliant.