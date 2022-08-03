Assin South: Road construction to begin in fortnight after death of pregnant woman

Bridge constructed with trunks of coconut tree

The Member of Parliament for Assin South Constituency, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour has assured families and residents of Assin Famomanye that engineers would begin work on their roads in two weeks.

The legislator made the promise when he commiserated with the family of 44-year-old, Abena Araba, who died in a fatal tricycle accident at Assin Famomanye.



According to the MP, construction work will begin to ensure the road becomes motorable since the government has made funds ready for the project.



He further assured the resident of his readiness to assist them with other developmental projects such as school, CHPS compound, and lighting system to relieve them from their predicaments.



Rev. Ntim Fordjour visited the family of the deceased together with the Deputy Central Regional Engineer of Feeder Roads, Mr Gariba, to conduct a feasibility analysis on the roads in order to give them a face-lift.



Reaction of community leaders

The Asafohene of Assin Fawomanye, Nana Kwame Braimah, who spoke on behalf of the Chief of the area, the Atua ‘I’, enthusiastically heaped praises on the MP for the love shown them and his commitment to embark on a series of developmental projects in the area.



The tragedy



The 44 years old Abena Araba who was pregnant, died while on the way to hospital to seek medical attention after she slipped and fell in a bathhouse.



Due to the severity of the situation, it was necessary that she be rushed to the hospital, but the drivers in the area refused to convey her on basis of the poor road network.



Her helpers as a result resorted to the use of tricycle to transport her to the health facility but midway through their journey, the tricycle fell off a bridge made out of coconut trunks leading to her death.