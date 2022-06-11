0
Menu
News

Assin South: Students, residents rush for 3-month-old expired drinks

Assin South 3 Month Old Expired Drinks File Photo: The expired drink

Sat, 11 Jun 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Some residents of Assin Aworoso, Kasim, Aduanom, Awuro camp, and Nyamebekyere, all in the Assin South District of the Central Region are scrambling for 2,000 cartons of expired energy drinks which were improperly disposed of.

A former Assembly member for the area, Mr. Benjamin Amoaning who spoke in an interview with Angel news’ Akosua Akyere Kumiwaa, disclosed that the energy which is labeled “Sports Energy drink” was spread on the roadside of the above-mentioned communities which saw people including school children with tricycles, baskets rushing for the drinks.

He said the products expired about three months ago [March, 2022] but the people are consuming the ‘unwholesome’ products which is very harmful to their health.

Mr. Amoaning indicated that some persons, including school children who have already consumed the drinks, have started experiencing vomiting. It is a serious health threat, he said.

He further expressed fears of some ‘unscrupulous’ persons selling the expired products at night to unsuspecting customers.

He, therefore, called on the Food and Drugs Authority and other responsible institutions to retrieve the energy drinks to save lives.

Meanwhile, the Assin Fosu Municipal Environmental Health Director, Mr. Emmanuel Agyare expressed concerns that consuming unwholesome products carries serious health implications.

He noted that it is against the Public Health Act of 2012 for a company to dispose off an expired product improperly.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo gov't promoting LGBTQ+ 'nonsense' - Tamale MP alleges
Akufo-Addo never took ex-gratia as minister, MP – Captain Smart
Ken Agyapong discontinues his defamation case against Kevin Taylor
Adom-Otchere claps back at Togbe Afede
Sam George ‘teases’ as pro-LGBTQ+ billboard is pulled down
Adom-Otchere lives by his stomach – Togbe Afede jabs
Why Togbe Afede gave Adom-Otchere his BMW 7 series for his wedding
Dancehall giant Sonni Balli is dead
E-Levy and 'failed' John Mahama are our weapons for election 2024 - Nana Akomea
Businessman claims ownership of Medikal’s mansion; drags him, others to court