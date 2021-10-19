Association of Vulcanizers hold annual meeting

Participants at the meeting

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

The Association of Vulcanizers, Ghana, has held its second meeting of the year 2021 to engage members of the Association on road safety ahead of the Christmas festivities.

The second edition of the meeting also sought to educate members of the association on the role they play in reducing road accidents.



Addressing members, the General Secretary of the Association, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Barshok 10 Tyre safety service, Chief Basiru Karimu Bukorba, reiterated that the meeting was to educate members for them to know what they can also do to reduce road accidents.



He stated that anytime Christmas is approaching, a lot of road carnage is recorded, a situation that has compelled them to educate their members on what they can also do to reduce road accidents.



Chief Karimu Bukorba revealed that the association will organize a Tyre Safety Week before Christmas for all vehicle users across the country adding that the Tyre Safety week is to educate members on how to safeguard tyres in the country and to ensure that tyres are safe on the roads.



The Tyre Safety week he added will be used to educate its customers as well as advise the general public on tyre safety.



According to him, the country has achieved a lot from the association due to the regulation of gauges by the Ghana Standards Authority which has ensured that tyre pressures are now accurate.

This he said has helped to reduce road accidents that are caused by tyres.



The General Secretary stated that the association has joined the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and measures are been put in place for the association to be attached to an office at TUC



He said certificates will be issued to qualified members stressing that the program will begin with the piloting of 25 members adding that the Ministry of Transport has recognized the Vulcanizers Association, Ghana which according to him indicates the good work and achievements of the Executives and expressed the hope that in the next five years the association will grow bigger.



On his part, the National Organizer of the association, Robert Ayertey Teye also revealed that the association was formed to support its members as well as to help them fight for their rights. He said the association will soon be divided into zones so as to help attract more members and help receive reports from members across the country.



He added the association is not only for vulcanizing companies but for those positioned along the roadside as well.