Association of vulcanizers offer free tyre pressure service for vehicle users on Thursday

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha

The Association of Vulcanizers, Ghana, has indicated that its members across the regions of the country will offer free tyre pressure service for vehicle users which forms part of activities marking the Tyre Safety Month.

The decision was arrived at after consultation with various stakeholders in the Tyre and road safety industry to create awareness on the need to prevent road carnage during the Christmas and new year festivities.



In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the association, Chief Bashiru Karimu, stated that the Tyre Safety month will be used to educate the general public on what they need to know about tyre safety and its related issues that will help drivers to be aware and drive safely on the roads.



He indicated that free tyre pressure service month will be conducted on Thursdays in the month of December. This years will fall on 9th, 16th, 23rd and 30th respectively.



The Association according to him is urging drivers to comply with the laid down road safety standards and procedures of the country. This includes wearing of seat belt, do not drink and drive, checking your tyre pressure regularly, wrong overtaking, no overspeeding and among other rules that guide the public roads.

He further urged drivers to drive safely and responsibly, before, during and after the Christmas and new year festivities and help in making the month of December accident-free month.



He called on all the association members to show professionalism in attending to their clients and remember the slogan "Professional, No Tyre No Lorry".



