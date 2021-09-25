Asueyi residents want road, bridge repaired

Mr Yeboah on the deplorable road

Chiefs and people of Asueyi in the Techiman North District of the Bono East Region have appealed to government to repair their roads and a collapsed bridge in the area, to facilitate socio-economic activities.

The Assembly Member for Asueyi Electoral Area, Benjamin Yeboah, said the road from Techiman to Bouryem was in a deplorable state and needed urgent attention.



He told the Ghanaian Times on Wednesday at Asueyi that the bridge on the Subin river had been destroyed by torrential rains.



Mr. Yeboah disclosed that the road was awarded on contract by the past government, saying that “it was 90 percent complete. The road was abandoned due to change of government”.



He said, “the road, including bridges and drains, have been destroyed, making it difficult for motorists and pedestrians to use the stretch.”



The assembly member noted that about 40 communities were cut off due to the bad nature of the road and the collapsed bridge, thereby impeding the movement of the people.

The Linguist of Asueyi Traditional Area, Nana Kwadwo Mensah, expressed worry that foodstuffs and cash crops were left to rot on farms because of the poor roads and the broken bridge.



He said crocodiles invaded some homes, putting the lives of residents in danger adding that “people in the affected areas vacated their homes for some days.”



Nana Mensah said “the community depends on levies from households to hire the services of an excavator to dredge the Subin river whenever it overflows its banks. Residents say they are fed up and will not pay levies anymore."



Nana Mensah appealed to the Department of Feeder Roads and Techiman North District Assembly to rehabilitate the road and bridge.



A driver, Emmanuel Adodzi, complained that armed robbers attacked motorists and passengers who ply the stretch.