Asuofua Asaman Aboosu residents call for immediate continuation of stalled electrification project

Abandoned electrification project at Asuofua Asaman Aboosu

Correspondence from Ashanti Region

Residents at Asuofua Asaman Aboosu are calling the government to immediately compel the contractor of the mired electrification project in the area to be completed as soon as possible.



According to the residents, the stalled electrification project has created a lot of challenges in the community due to the darkness the entire community goes into during night hours.



Some of the residents speaking to GhanaWeb said that the contractor since April 2020 has abandoned the electrification project even though electric poles have been erected with cables yet there is no power flowing through the cables to provide electricity for the community.



“On April 5, 2020, the contractor came to commence the electrification project in the community. Since 2020, he has been able to erect 27 electricity poles with cables which we were expecting to be over 60 poles based on the prior information we had. Unfortunately, since that time, nothing has been done about it again,” a resident said.



He continued that the lack of electricity in the community is derailing the progress of the community as it is destroying businesses and has also given a field day to thieves.



GhanaWeb’s correspondent in the Ashanti Region noted that the community has a mechanised borehole but it is not functioning because the residents presumed that the electrification project would be completed in the shortest possible time so that the borehole can obtain electric power to function yet it has become a white elephant since there is no electric power since two-year of construction.

Others also revealed the stalled project has given room for robbers to loot the community and also be attacked by wild animals like snakes, millipedes, and other harmful animals.



“The community without electricity is incredibly affecting us adversely. Yesterday (Tuesday, March 15), my niece was asleep and felt some movement around her head, she thought it was her hand until she quickly realised that it was a millipede trying to enter her body through her ear,” a resident narrated.



Another resident also told GhanaWeb that wild animals like snakes, centipedes, millipedes, and scorpions have been threatening their lives due to the magnitude of darkness in the community at night aside from the attacks of armed robbers, so as it has been written; let there be light and there was light, so shall it be for Asuofua Asaman Aboosu community



It was noted that some residents have had personal confrontations with the contractor [Wofa Atta] who promised to return to the site but has failed to show up since April 5, 2020.



The residents have appealed to the authorities to subpoena the contractor to return to the site and complete the electrification project at Asuofua Asaman Aboosu to make life easier and comfortable.